Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Japan regional banks face weak outlook and consolidation‍​

* Fitch on Japan’s regional banks-rising pressure on profits will strengthen case for further consolidation among 105 regional banks over next decade‍​

* Fitch on Japan's regional banks-weakest regional banks can sustain credit costs of about 2 percent of loans before breaching regulatory minimum ratios‍​