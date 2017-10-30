FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty​
October 30, 2017 / 3:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty​

* ‍Fitch says a wide ranging proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans could gradually improve commonwealth’s credit​

* Fitch says ‍if proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans passes legislature with benefit cuts it would “likely spur legal challenges”​

* ‍Fitch says Kentucky’s recurring funding of pension contributions also “remains uncertain”​

* ‍Fitch says anticipates governor will call special session this year to consider the proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans​ Source text for Eikon:

