BRIEF-Fitch Says Korea Election Bolsters Expansionary Policy Stance

April 22 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS KOREA ELECTION BOLSTERS EXPANSIONARY POLICY STANCE

* FITCH SAYS ADDRESSING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL REMAIN IMMEDIATE PRIORITY FOR S. KOREA, EXPECT GOVERNMENT TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE INCOME-LED GROWTH AGENDA

* FITCH SAYS FORECAST A 2.5% BUDGET DEFICIT IN 2020 FOR SOUTH KOREA, A SUBSTANTIAL SWING FROM 1.6% SURPLUS IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS MIX OF GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS SHOCK, WIDER DEFICITS, RISING DEBT MAY EXERT MORE MEANINGFUL PRESSURE ON KOREA'S SOVEREIGN RATING OVER MEDIUM TERM