BRIEF-Fitch says Kurdish referendum shows persistent Iraqi political risk
September 29, 2017 / 1:21 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Fitch says Kurdish referendum shows persistent Iraqi political risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says Kurdish referendum shows persistent Iraqi political risk

* Fitch says ‍referendum in Kurdistan region of Iraq underscores deep political fault-lines in Iraq, although near-term consequences highly unpredictable​

* Fitch says ‍referendum in Kurdistan region raises “some risk of a violent confrontation” between Iraqi and Kurdish governments or of ethnic clashes​

* ‍Fitch, on referendum in Kurdistan region​, says it is also possible that status quo between Iraqi and Kurdish governments will be broadly maintained

* ‍Fitch, on Kurdish referendum - direct economic impact on federal Iraq of a status quo scenario between Iraqi, Kurdish govts would be limited in near term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

