June 10 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS LATIN AMERICAN CORPORATES HIT HARD BY PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN

* FITCH SAYS LIQUIDITY PROFILES FOR CORPORATES IN MEXICO REMAIN RELATIVELY HEALTHY, WITH NO MAJOR MATURITIES IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS MEXICAN CORPORATES TO CONTINUE LOOKING FOR MARKET OPPORTUNITIES TO EXECUTE LIABILITY MANAGEMENT