Feb 17 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS LIMITED IMPACT ON GERMAN INSURERS FROM STORMS SABINE AND VICTORIA

* FITCH SAYS REGARDS COMBINATION OF THE TWO WINDSTORMS AS NOT HAVING A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON CREDIT QUALITY OF GERMAN NON-LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS SECTOR OUTLOOK AND RATING OUTLOOK ON GERMAN NON-LIFE INSURANCE MARKET REMAIN STABLE Source text for Eikon: