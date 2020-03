March 6 (Reuters) - Fitch ratings:

* FITCH SAYS LOW EUROZONE INFLATION BECOMES PARTLY SELF FULFILLING

* FITCH SAYS ECONOMIC SLACK HAS ALSO PLAYED A ROLE AND WEAK GDP GROWTH WILL CONTINUE TO DAMPEN INFLATION IN EUROZONE

* FITCH SAYS RECENT DETERIORATION IN EZ GROWTH PROSPECTS IN WAKE OF COVID -19 OUTBREAK WILL FURTHER DAMPEN INFLATION PROSPECTS Source text for Eikon: