June 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS LOWER INTEREST RATES SHOULD SOFTEN IMPACT ON TURKEY’S FACTORING FROM CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS SLOWER DELEVERAGING OF TURKISH FACTORING SECTOR IN 2020 CORONAVIRUS CRISIS VERSUS 2018 TURKISH CRISIS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT TURKISH FACTORING SECTOR'S PROFITABILITY TO WEAKEN MODERATELY IN 2020