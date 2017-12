Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fitch On IFRS 17/Insurer Rating:

* FITCH SAYS MAJOR OVERHAUL OF INSURANCE ACCOUNTING TRIGGERED BY IFRS 17 UNLIKELY TO DIRECTLY AFFECT INSURERS’ RATINGS

* FITCH SAYS IFRS 17 SHOULDN‘T HIT INSURER RATINGS, MAY ALTER STRATEGY

* FITCH SAYS CREDIT PROFILES MAY BE INDIRECTLY AFFECTED IN MEDIUM TERM, IF CHANGES TO WAY INSURERS RECOGNISE PROFITS MAKE SOME PRODUCTS MORE/LESS ATTRACTIVE Source text for Eikon: