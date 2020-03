March 4 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS MALAYSIAN ISLAMIC BANKS’ GROWING CONTRIBUTION TO CONTINUE

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT IMPACT ON ISLAMIC BANKS’ ASSET QUALITY FROM COVID-19 TO BE SIMILAR TO CONVENTIONAL BANKS, GIVEN A COMPARABLE FINANCING MIX

* FITCH - VIEW MALAYSIAN ISLAMIC BANKS’ LOSS-ABSORPTION BUFFERS AS PROVIDING ADEQUATE SUPPORT TO WITHSTAND NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES Source text for Eikon: