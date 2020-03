BRIEF-Fitch Says Markets, Not Coronavirus Mortality, Is Risk To European Reinsurers

March 17 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS MARKETS, NOT CORONAVIRUS MORTALITY, IS RISK TO EUROPEAN REINSURERS

* FITCH SAYS FINANCIAL MARKET DISRUPTION STEMMING FROM SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IS MAIN THREAT TO CREDIT PROFILES OF EUROPEAN REINSURERS

* FITCH SAYS PROLONGED STRESS ON EQUITY MARKETS, DECLINES IN INTEREST RATES WOULD WEAKEN EARNINGS & ERODE CAPITAL HEADROOM FOR EUROPEAN REINSURERS

* FITCH SAYS FALLING EQUITY MARKETS, WIDENING CREDIT SPREADS AND DECLINING INTEREST RATES ARE ALL NEGATIVE FOR REINSURERS’ CAPITAL

* FITCH SAYS WHILE FINANCIAL MARKET DISRUPTION COULD LEAD TO EUROPEAN REINSURER DOWNGRADES, DO NOT EXPECT COVID-19 MORTALITY TO DO SO