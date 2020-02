BRIEF-Fitch Says Measures Taken By Taiwan's Govt To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus Should Mitigate Fallout For Domestic Banks' Credit Profiles

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS TAIWAN BANK BUFFERS, OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO CAP CORONAVIRUS RISKS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT NEAR-TERM PRESSURE ON TAIWAN BANKS’ DOMESTIC AND OFFSHORE ASSET QUALITY AND EARNINGS TO BE MANAGEABLE

* FITCH SAYS MEASURES TAKEN BY TAIWAN’S GOVERNMENT TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS SHOULD MITIGATE FALLOUT FOR DOMESTIC BANKS’ CREDIT PROFILES

* FITCH SAYS STABLE SECTOR, RATING OUTLOOKS FOR TAIWANESE BANKS BASED ON EXPECTATIONS THEY WILL MAINTAIN ADEQUATE CAPITAL BUFFERS AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE TAIWANESE BANKS ARE BETTER POSITIONED NOW TO NAVIGATE ECONOMIC HEADWINDS FROM CORONAVIRUS THAN PERIOD OF SARS OUTBREAK IN 2003