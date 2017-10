Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says Medicaid changes likely despite failed ACA votes​

* ‍Fitch says state governments will continue accelerating efforts to revamp Medicaid despite Senate’s failure to approve ACA repeal and replace bill

‍Fitch says ‍attempts to control Medicaid spending will continue to be priority for U.S. States as costs are forecast to rise steadily