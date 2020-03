March 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH RATINGS: MEMORY CHIP MARKET TO CONTINUE TO RECOVER DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT WEAKENING DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS USED IN SMARTPHONES AND PCS TO BE OFFSET BY STRONGER DEMAND FOR THOSE USED IN SERVERS

* FITCH SAYS PROLONGED CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ACROSS GLOBE COULD DERAIL GLOBAL MEMORY SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY'S RECOVERY