BRIEF-Fitch Says Mexican Banks Downside Risks Increased Due To Coronavirus Uncertainties

March 23 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS MEXICAN BANKS DOWNSIDE RISKS INCREASED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTIES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS 0% GROWTH IN MEXICAN GDP IN 2020, DOWNSIDE RISK IS RISING AMID UNCERTAINTIES CONCERNING SPREAD OF COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS DETERIORATING OPERATING CONDITIONS TO PRESSURE ASSET QUALITY & WEIGH ON MEXICO’S BANKING SYSTEM’S EARNINGS

* FITCH SAYS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, COMBINED WITH SHARP DECLINE IN OIL PRICES, WILL EXACERBATE ECONOMIC WEAKNESS FOR MEXICAN BANKING SYSTEM IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS MEXICAN BANKS ARE WELL PREPARED TO CONFRONT LIKELY NEAR-TERM MARKET SHOCKS GIVEN RECENT YEARS OF HIGH PROFITABILITY, IMPROVING ASSET QUALIT