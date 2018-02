BRIEF-‍Fitch Says Mexican Economic, Fiscal Resilience To Be Tested In 2018​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SAYS MEXICAN ECONOMIC, FISCAL RESILIENCE TO BE TESTED IN 2018​

* SAYS MEXICO MAINTAINED A MODERATE PACE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH AND FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN 2017, DESPITE NUMEROUS SHOCKS

* SAYS ‍WHILE MEXICO‘S GROWTH TREND SHOULD REMAIN STABLE IN 2018, CHALLENGES PREVENTING A SIGNIFICANT ACCELERATION IN GDP GROWTH WILL REMAIN

* SAYS ITS BASE CASE REMAINS THAT NAFTA RENEGOTIATIONS WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S. AND MEXICO​

* SAYS EXPECTS GOVERNMENT TO MEET ITS FISCAL DEFICIT GOALS FOR 2018, HOWEVER WEAKER THAN ANTICIPATED GROWTH AND ELECTION CYCLE POSE DOWNSIDE RISKS

* SAYS EVENTUAL NAFTA DEAL IS UNLIKELY TO “SERIOUSLY DAMAGE” MEXICO‘S EXPORT COMPETITIVENESS, EVEN WITH LIKELY CHANGES TO THE TREATY​

* SAYS ‍PROLONGED NAFTA NEGOTIATION PROCESS COULD STILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT MEXICO‘S INVESTMENT AND GROWTH IN NEAR TERM​

* SAYS MEXICAN GENERAL ELECTION IN JULY COULD ADD TO LONG-TERM POLICY UNCERTAINTY