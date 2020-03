March 20 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS MEXICO’S INCREASING UNEMPLOYMENT RATE A NEGATIVE FOR STRUCTURED FINANCE

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL COMPOUND ALREADY WEAKENING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN MEXICO AND FURTHER STRESS ABS AND RMBS COLLATERAL PERFORMANCE

* FITCH SAYS REVISED ITS 2020 GDP GROWTH FORECAST FOR MEXICO TO 0% FROM 1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]