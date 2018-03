March 19 (Reuters) - Fitch ‍

* FITCH SAYS MORE OVERHEATING EMERGES FOR SOME U.S. HOUSING MARKETS​

* ‍FITCH SAYS RISING MORTGAGE RATES ARE NOT LIKELY TO END UPWARD TRAJECTORY OF U.S. HOME PRICES OVERALL, THOUGH RATE OF PRICE GROWTH IS LIKELY TO SLOW IN SOME MARKETS

* ‍FITCH SAYS WITH LOW UNEMPLOYMENT LEVELS & GDP GROWTH EXPECTED TO REMAIN STRONG THROUGH NEXT YEAR, KEY INDICATORS BODE WELL FOR FUTURE U.S. HOME PRICE GROWTH Source text for Eikon: