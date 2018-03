BRIEF-‍Fitch Says More Pressure On UK Retailers In 2018 Than European Peers​

March 19 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH SAYS MORE PRESSURE ON UK RETAILERS IN 2018 THAN EUROPEAN PEERS​

* FITCH SAYS NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK IS MORE PERILOUS FOR TRADITIONAL UK RETAILERS THAN FOR THEIR CONTINENTAL PEERS

* FITCH SAYS UK TRADITIONAL RETAILERS’ MARKET SHARE CHALLENGED BY ONLINE SALES, ADDING TO COSTS AS THEY INVEST IN ONLINE PLATFORMS, LOGISTICS TO COMPETE

* ‍FITCH SAYS PRESSURE ON UK RETAILERS​ DUE TO WEAKER CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT, BREXIT UNCERTAINTY, STRUCTURAL SHIFTS IN UK, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: