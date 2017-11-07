FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 3:42 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-‍Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fitch ‍

* Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

* Fitch says ‍it should not be difficult for Mexico’s large and second-tier banks to meet new Basel III liquidity metric regulations​

* Fitch says ‍introduction of minimum LCR, net stable funding ratio should be credit positive for Mexican banking system as a whole​

* ‍Fitch says introduction of LCR already led to change, with Mexico banks prioritizing more stable funding sources, primarily mid- to long-term deposits​

* ‍Fitch says new Basel III liquidity metric regulations may be a “challenge” for some small- and medium-sized mexican banks Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
