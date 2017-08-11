BRIEF-‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​

* ‍Fitch says NAFTA-related uncertainty may still weigh on Mexico's growth, but some aspects of renegotiation could present medium-term opportunities​

* Fitch says assume that an eventual NAFTA deal is unlikely to seriously undermine Mexican access to U.S. market​

