BRIEF-‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​

* ‍Fitch says NAFTA-related uncertainty may still weigh on Mexico’s growth, but some aspects of renegotiation could present medium-term opportunities​

* ‍Fitch says risk of a disruptive outcome from NAFTA renegotiations for Mexican economy has fallen recently​

* Fitch says assume that an eventual NAFTA deal is unlikely to seriously undermine Mexican access to U.S. market​

* Fitch says ‍risks to Mexican economy from NAFTA renegotiation appear to have diminished recently​ Source text for Eikon:

