BRIEF-Fitch says natural disasters to impact Mexico insurer profitability

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says natural disasters to impact Mexico insurer profitability

* ‍Fitch says September 19 earthquake that struck central Mexico will contribute to an increase in Mexican insurers’ claims ratio and affect profitability​

* Fitch says Mexico’s insurance sector is well positioned to face catastrophe losses owing to high quality reinsurance coverage, among others

* ‍Fitch says Mexico insurer ratings may be vulnerable if a firm is unable to cover losses after reinsurance and catastrophe reserves have been triggered​

* ‍Fitch on Mexican insurer profitability says pressure on reinsurance renewals could also affect an insurers' business profile