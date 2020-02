Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT ON UK PUBS AND LEISURE FROM COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT UK PUB & LEISURE BUSINESSES IF PREVALENCE OF VIRUS INCREASES SIGNIFICANTLY IN UK Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)