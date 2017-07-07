FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Fitch says new GSE tools will improve U.S. mortgage underwriting

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says new methods of managing and verifying data are helping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac change U.S. mortgage underwriting process

* Fitch says ‍new approaches to appraisal valuation, income verification are improving GSE ability to assess credit risk, while reducing costs for sellers & borrowers

* Fitch, on the new GSE tools, says ‍improvements are credit positive for credit risk sharing transactions issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

