May 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS NORTH AMERICAN PORTS LARGELY SHIELDED FROM CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT

* FITCH SAYS NORTH AMERICAN PORTS HAVE NUMEROUS SAFEGUARDS AND STRONG FINANCIAL CUSHION ON THEIR SIDE TO WEATHER SIZABLE RIPPLE EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS PORTS THAT PRIMARILY HANDLE CARGO ARE EXPECTED TO FARE BETTER THAN THOSE WITH SUBSTANTIAL CRUISE OPERATIONS

* FITCH SAYS NORTH AMERICAN PORTS ARE EXPECTED TO FACE SUBSTANTIAL VOLUME STRESS FOR BALANCE OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: