Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Ohio teacher retirement system moves reduce risk for school districts​

* ‍Fitch says recently updated actuarial assumptions and offsetting benefit changes by strs should largely be credit-neutral for Ohio school districts ​

* ‍Fitch says assesses most Ohio school districts as having solid to adequate expenditure flexibility with manageable carrying costs for debt service, pension​