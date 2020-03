March 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS OIL PRICE DROP TO HURT KOREAN E&P GRES’ FINANCIAL PROFILES; IDRS SUPPORTED BY SOVEREIGN

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CUTS IN OIL AND GAS PRICE ASSUMPTIONS TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON IDR OF SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT-RELATED ENTITIES

* FITCH SAYS LOWER OIL PRICES WILL AFFECT FINANCIAL PROFILES OF FITCH-RATED KOREAN GRES TO VARYING DEGREES Source text for Eikon: