March 24 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS OIL PRICE FALL WEAKENS GCC BUFFERS

* FITCH SAYS FOR 2020 GCC WILL SEE DEFICITS WIDEN TO BETWEEN 5% OF GDP IN QATAR AND NEARLY 15% OF GDP IN KUWAIT

* FITCH SAYS IN 2020, IT EXPECTS GCC FUNDING MIX TO SHIFT IN FAVOUR OF DRAWDOWNS FROM FISCAL RESERVES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT GCC TO ISSUE AROUND $42 BILLION IN FOREIGN DEBT THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: