BRIEF-Fitch Says Oil Shock Will Weaken Norwegian Savings Banks' Asset Quality

March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS OIL SHOCK WILL WEAKEN NORWEGIAN SAVINGS BANKS’ ASSET QUALITY

* FITCH SAYS NORWEGIAN SAVINGS BANKS’ ASSET QUALITY ARE LIKELY TO WEAKEN IF OIL PRICES REMAIN LOW/VOLATILE BUT RATING DOWNGRADES ARE UNLIKELY

* FITCH SAYS NORWEGIAN BANKS REDUCED THEIR EXPOSURE TO OIL, OFFSHORE SECTOR MATERIALLY IN RECENT YRS, STRENGTHENED THEIR CAPITAL AND EARNINGS BUFFERS

* FITCH SAYS NORWEGIAN ECONOMY WILL BE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS BUT NATURE AND MAGNITUDE OF IMPACT IS STILL HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* FITCH SAYS LOW OIL PRICES COULD WEAKEN BROADER NORWEGIAN ECONOMY, LEADING TO HIGHER UNEMPLOYMENT & LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS NORWEGIAN BANKS' RETAIL PORTFOLIOS TO BE RESILIENT DUE TO CONSERVATIVE UNDERWRITING STANDARDS, SUPPORTIVE SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM