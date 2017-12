Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS “OTHER CONNECTICUT CITIES NOT LIKELY TO FOLLOW HARTFORD‘S PATH”

* FITCH SAYS LIKE HARTFORD, LEVEL OF AVAILABLE RESERVES FOR CITIES SUCH AS NEW HAVEN AND BRIDGEPORT TO WITHSTAND FUTURE ECONOMIC DOWNTURNS IS LOW

* FITCH SAYS MANY OF CONNECTICUT'S LOCAL GOVTS DON'T HAVE PRACTICAL REVENUE CONSTRAINTS AS HARTFORD DUE TO STRONGER DEMOGRAPHICS, LESS RELIANCE ON STATE ASSISTANCE