April 2 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS PACE OF CAPITAL SPENDING AIMED AT BUILDING OUT FASTER NEXT-GENERATION 5G WIRELESS NETWORKS IN U.S. IS UNLIKELY TO BE SLOWED BY CORONAVIRUS SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE U.S. TELECOM SECTOR HAS A LOWER LEVEL OF RISK TO ECONOMIC PRESSURES AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS