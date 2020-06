June 18 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS PAKISTAN’S PUBLIC FINANCES SET TO REMAIN A RATING WEAKNESS

* FITCH SAYS PAKISTAN’S FISCAL CONSOLIDATION TARGETS IN ITS FY21 BUDGET ON 12 JUNE WILL BE CHALLENGING TO MEET AMID ECONOMIC SHOCK, CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* FITCH ON PAKISTAN SAYS EXPECT DEFICITS OF 9.5% OF GDP IN FY20 AND 8.2% IN FY21, PUSHING PUBLIC DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO UP TO 89% OF GDP Source text for Eikon: