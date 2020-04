BRIEF-Fitch Says Paraguay Fiscal Rule Suspension May Herald Permanent Changes

April 22 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS PARAGUAY FISCAL RULE SUSPENSION MAY HERALD PERMANENT CHANGES

* FITCH SAYS PARAGUAY’S LOW DEBT BURDEN, PRUDENT MACROECONOMIC POLICY FRAMEWORK CONTINUE TO UNDERPIN ITS ‘BB+’ RATING, STABLE OUTLOOK

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS PARAGUAY GOVERNMENT TO EXTEND NATIONWIDE QUARANTINE MEASURES BEFORE GRADUALLY RE-OPENING

* FITCH SAYS FORECAST PARAGUAY CENTRAL GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL DEFICIT TO FALL TO 4.5% OF GDP IN 2021 AS TRANSITORY SPENDING FADES

* FITCH SAYS PARAGUAY CENTRAL GOVERNMENT’S REVENUES WILL REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE, IN PART DUE TO WEAK GROWTH IN INCOME TAXES NEXT YEAR

* FITCH SAYS SOCIAL AND POLITICAL TENSIONS COULD CONSTRAIN POST-CRISIS CONSOLIDATION FOR PARAGUAY

* FITCH SAYS PARAGUAY’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS DUE IN 2023 COULD AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S WILLINGNESS & ABILITY TO IMPLEMENT FISCAL CONSOLIDATION MEASURES

* FITCH SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS PARAGUAY GOVERNMENT TO AMEND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW IN COMING MONTHS, INCLUDING LONGER CONVERGENCE PERIOD