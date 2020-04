April 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS PAYMENT HOLIDAYS TO WEAKEN EUROPEAN NON-BANK LENDERS’ LIQUIDITY

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE THAT CLIENTS OF EUROPEAN NON-BANK CONSUMER LENDERS ARE TYPICALLY MORE PRONE THAN BANKS’ CLIENTS TO ECONOMIC SHOCKS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS MORE COUNTRIES TO INTRODUCE PAYMENT HOLIDAYS

* FITCH SAYS MOST FITCH-RATED NON-BANK CONSUMER LENDERS IN EUROPE HAVE MODERATE FUNDING MATURITIES IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: