* Fitch says Pennsylvania credit focus remains on fiscal outcomes​

* Fitch - Pennsylvania’s ability to match recurring revs with expenditures remains key credit consideration as budget stalemate continues deeper into FY

‍Fitch​ says Pennsylvania's 'AA-' IDR, GO bond ratings assume it will utilize significant budgetary flexibility to respond to fiscal pressures​