Nov 27 (Reuters) - FITCH:‍

* FITCH SAYS PHILADELPHIA (PA) MOVING CLOSER TO TAKING CONTROL AND RESPONSIBILITY FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT​

* FITCH SAYS ‍PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT‘S FINANCIAL POSITION HAS STABILIZED IN PAST SEVERAL YEARS, BUT “REMAINS SOMEWHAT PRECARIOUS”​

* FITCH - PHILADELPHIA‘S SRC AFFIRMATIVE VOTE TO DISSOLVE ITSELF SETS IT UP TO RESUME LOCAL CONTROL,HIGHER RESPONSIBILITY FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ON JULY 1,2018​​ Source text for Eikon: