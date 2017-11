Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says Philadelphia School District takeover presents risks and opportunity​

* Fitch says ‍philadelphia’s plan to take direct control over its school district could provide needed fiscal certainty for school district​

* Fitch says ‍philadelphia’s plan to take direct control over its school district could also pressure city’s expenditure framework, operating performance​ Source text for Eikon: