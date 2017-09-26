BRIEF-Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fitch :
* Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation
* Fitch on Ecuador says weak economic recovery could also add to risks for fiscal slippage
* Fitch says Ecuador’s government will continue to face large financing needs over next three years under gradual adjustment path it has outlined
* Fitch says Ecaudor’s local financing sources are limited and government will have to rely mostly on external sources, including international capital markets Source text for Eikon: