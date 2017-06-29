BRIEF-‍Fitch says pressure builds on Eurozone banks to tackle high NPLs​

1 Min Read
June 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Says pressure builds on eurozone banks to tackle high NPLs
* Fitch says Eurozone banks under increasing pressure to reduce high stocks of NPLs after Italy's Veneto Banca, Banca Popolare Di Vicenza put into liquidation
* Fitch says if large NPL securitisations are launched in next month or so, expect to see other banks taking securitisation route to reduce NPL stock
* Fitch says believe treatment of troubled banks will be clearer once EU's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) is in place Source text for Eikon: