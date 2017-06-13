FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market Bank ratings has reduced
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market Bank ratings has reduced

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market (em) Bank ratings has reduced, with proportion on negative outlook falling to 20 percent at end-1q17

* Fitch says forecasts economic growth in emerging markets to increase to 4.7 percent in 2017 and 4.8 percent in 2018​

* Fitch says ‍EM banks' credit profiles remain under pressure, to varying degrees, due to weaker than historical growth, commodity prices and currencies​

* Fitch says ‍dollar strength and signs of a shift in china's policy stance could also weigh on emerging markets​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.