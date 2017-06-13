BRIEF-‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market Bank ratings has reduced

June 13 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market (em) Bank ratings has reduced, with proportion on negative outlook falling to 20 percent at end-1q17

* Fitch says forecasts economic growth in emerging markets to increase to 4.7 percent in 2017 and 4.8 percent in 2018​

* Fitch says ‍EM banks' credit profiles remain under pressure, to varying degrees, due to weaker than historical growth, commodity prices and currencies​

* Fitch says ‍dollar strength and signs of a shift in china's policy stance could also weigh on emerging markets​ Source text for Eikon: