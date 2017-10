Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fitch: ‍

* Fitch says pricing power erosion pressuring US generic drug makers

* ‍Fitch says weaker operating outlooks for large U.S. generic drug manufacturers primarily reflect an ongoing shift in industry pricing environment​​

* Fitch says ‍continuing price pressure, delay in product launches, among others, will likely pressure margins, credit metrics for U.S. drug makers into 2018​ Source text for Eikon: