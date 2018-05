May 2 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS QATARI BANKS’ LIQUIDITY TIGHTENS AFTER ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

* FITCH SAYS LIQUIDITY PRESSURES IN QATARI BANKING SYSTEM BEGAN TO EASE IN H1 2017, BUT RE-EMERGED AFTER IMPOSITION OF SANCTIONS BY SAUDI ARABIA, UAE IN JUNE

* FITCH SAYS LOWER MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE NORM FOR QATARI BANKS Source text for Eikon: