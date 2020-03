BRIEF-Fitch Says Rating Outlook For U.S. Health Insurance Industry Revised To Negative

March 19 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS RATING OUTLOOK FOR U.S. HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY REVISED TO NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS REVISED RATING OUTLOOK FOR U.S. HEALTH INSURANCE DUE TO EXPECTATIONS FOR ADVERSE EFFECT ON INDUSTRY FUNDAMENTALS RELATED TO COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS HIGHER END OF FORECAST INFECTION RATES COULD ELIMINATE 2020 EARNINGS FOR U.S. HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY AS A WHOLE