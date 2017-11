Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: ratings on RCom, GCX unaffected by RCom debt revamp plan

* Fitch - expect RCom to gradually exit from wireless voice business and significantly scale down its operations due to intense competition

* Fitch - expect restructuring to transform RCom from an integrated telecom company to a business-to-business bandwidth services provider

* Fitch - ‍expect GCX’s end-September 2017 cash balance to fall closer to USD 40 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: