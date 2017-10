Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says rent rises for registered housing providers show UK government support for sector​

* ‍Fitch says return to rent rises for registered housing providers from 2020 shows UK government’s support for english social housing sector, is credit positive​

* ‍Fitch says view return to rent rises for registered housing providers in UK as beneficial as predictability of funding streams beyond 2020 been restored​ Source text for Eikon: