March 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS REVISED AIRCRAFT LESSOR SECTOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT INCREASE IN AIRLINE BANKRUPTCIES, IN PARTICULAR, IN SMALLER AND FINANCIALLY WEAKER AIRLINES DUE TO COVID-19

* FITCH - NEGATIVE SECTOR OUTLOOK REFLECTS FITCH’S EXPECTATION THAT AIRCRAFT LESSORS WILL FACE FAR LESS ACCOMMODATIVE FUNDING MARKETS IN NEAR TERM Source text for Eikon: