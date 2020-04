April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS REVISES BELGIUM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT AA-

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF BELGIUM’S OUTLOOK REFLECTS SUBSTANTIAL WORSENING IN PUBLIC FINANCES EXPECTED THIS YEAR DUE TO COVID-19, ITS IMPACT ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* FITCH, ON BELGIUM SAYS THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT FISCAL POLICY SETTINGS FOR 2021 & BEYOND Source text for Eikon: