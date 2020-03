March 19 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS REVISES EUROPEAN LIFE RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION FOR LIFE INSURERS IN FRANCE, GERMANY, NETHERLANDS, UK IS DUE TO RISKS STEMMING FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS OVER NEAR TERM, DETERIORATION IN EQUITY MARKET WILL ADD PRESSURE TO EUROPEAN LIFE INSURERS’ EARNINGS,RESERVES Source text for Eikon: