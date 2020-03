March 23 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS REVISES EUROPEAN NON-LIFE SECTOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON COVID-19 CONCERNS

* FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK FOR UNDERLYING FUNDAMENTALS OF FRENCH, GERMAN & ITALIAN NON-LIFE INSURANCE SECTORS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS REVISED SECTOR OUTLOOK DUE TO INCREASED CONCERNS OVER IMPACT OF COVID-19 RELATED DISRUPTION ON CREDIT QUALITY OF EUROPEAN NON-LIFE INSURERS Source text for Eikon: